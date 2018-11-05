Mercedes target Constructors' Championship title at Brazilian GP

Mercedes will attempt to become just the second team after Ferrari to win five consecutive world championship doubles at this weekend's Brazilian GP.

With Lewis Hamilton clinching the team's fifth successive drivers' title in Mexico, Mercedes have a chance to wrap up another constructors' crown at Interlagos ahead of Ferrari - a feat which would see them equal a significant F1 record held by their biggest rivals.

"I really want to win this constructors' title for the team," Hamilton told Sky F1. "It really means the world to the team.

"My sole goal now is to try and win these next two races and give them that."

Mercedes hold a 55-point advantage and need to be 43 points ahead by end of Sunday's race to clinch the teams' championship with a race to spare.

That means Ferrari must outscore Mercedes by 13 points to extend the fight on to the season finale in Abu Dhabi on November 25.

Ferrari have outscored Mercedes in each of the last two races to stay in the hunt - by 12 points in Austin and 11 points in Mexico - but require an even stronger weekend in Brazil to take it down to the wire.

The Brazilian GP is exclusively live on Sky Sports this weekend. Sunday's race begins at 5.10pm - and is also being broadcast on Sky One.

Hamilton backed for knighthood

Vettel v Hamilton turning points

History beckons for Mercedes

While Ferrari's overall record of six Constructors' Championship victories in a row (1999-2004) is safe for at least 12 months, Mercedes can match the Scuderia's impressive run of five consecutive Drivers' and Constructors' Championships doubles.

Ferrari secured a clean sweep of titles between 2000 and 2004 with Michael Schumacher spearheading their challenge on the track in what stands as the longest period of dominance in F1.

0:30 Formula 1's next stop in 2018: Interlagos and the Brazilian GP – the race where anything can happen… Formula 1's next stop in 2018: Interlagos and the Brazilian GP – the race where anything can happen…

Mercedes' unbeaten run started in 2014 when the Brackley team emerged as the grid's strongest force following the introduction of V6 turbo engines.

Hamilton keen to secure fifth double

Hamilton has twice previously wrapped the title up before the final round - with three races to spare in 2015 and two races left in 2017 - but has never won any of those subsequent five races, with his team-mates instead winning four of them.

However, after finishing only third and fourth respectively in the US-Mexico double header, Hamilton said: "I have no idea why I struggled so much in these last two and we all feel the pain of not winning those races and we still have the Constructors' Championship to win, which I know will mean even more to all the guys back at the factory."

Sky F1's Brazilian GP schedule

Thursday, November 8

1pm: Drivers' Press Conference LIVE!

6pm: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE!

Friday, November 9

12.45pm: Brazilian GP Practice One build-up

1pm: Brazilian GP Practice One LIVE!

4.45pm: Brazilian GP Practice Two build-up

5pm: Brazilian GP Practice Two LIVE!

Saturday, November 10

1.45pm: Brazilian GP Practice Three build-up

2pm: Brazilian GP Practice Three LIVE!

4pm: Brazilian GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: Brazilian GP Qualifying LIVE!

6.45pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

Sunday, November 11

3.30pm: Pit Lane LIVE!

4.30pm: On The Grid LIVE!

5.10pm: THE BRAZILIAN GP LIVE!

7.30pm: Paddock Live!

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.