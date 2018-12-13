Karun Chandhok returns to Sky Sports F1 team in 2019

Karun Chandhok will return to the Sky Sports F1 team in 2019.

The former F1 driver was part of Sky's live coverage between 2012 and 2014 and rejoins the channel's line-up ahead of the new season, which begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 17.

"I'm very excited to be rejoining the Sky Sports F1 team from the 2019 season," said Chandhok, who recently became a father for the first time.

"With their long-term commitment to Formula 1 and the team of people that's in place, it's a great time to return.

"I believe that I've been able to develop and offer viewers a unique perspective of someone with a technical, strategic and historical knowledge of the sport combined with the experience of 18 years of driving racing cars."

Chandhok, 34, is one of only two Indian drivers to have raced in F1 and competed for the Hispania and Lotus teams in 2010-2011.

Scott Young, Head of F1 at Sky Sports, said: "We are delighted that Karun has decided to return to Sky Sports F1. Our team is renowned for their knowledge and credibility and Karun, who is a familiar and respected member within the paddock, will elevate our ability to tell the F1 story as it unfolds live across our screens.

"This is an exciting time to be a part of the sport and our commitment to our customers is our daily focus as we prepare for a new era in live F1 coverage."

Chandhok joins a well-established and experienced team at Sky Sports, which will broadcast all 21 races live in 2019. Every practice session, qualifying session and race will be shown exclusively live, with the exception of the British Grand Prix.

Life is never going to be the same again! #Parenthood pic.twitter.com/oa43yKAPuN — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) December 10, 2018

