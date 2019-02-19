F1 Testing, Day Two First Test: Charles Leclerc fastest in morning
Ferrari's new recruit follows Vettel's lead on second morning of testing; Debutant Albon spins out on first lap; Watch live Sky F1 coverage from 1pm
By James Galloway at Barcelona
Last Updated: 19/02/19 12:43pm
Charles Leclerc maintained Ferrari's early stranglehold on 2019's Testing timesheet by setting another fast pace in the morning session at Day Two.
Leclerc, preparing for his first season as a Ferrari race driver, lapped within a tenth of a second of team-mate Sebastian Vettel's quickest effort from Day One, clocking a time of 1:18.247.
The 21-year-old continually got faster across a series of medium-length stints during the opening three hours, with his best effort coming on the yellow-striped 'compound three' - the same as Vettel.
Although lap times are rarely comparable at this stage of testing, Ferrari's pace was a second faster than the field with Kevin Magnussen next up in the Haas and then Antonio Giovinazzi in the new Alfa Romeo.
All three cars run Ferrari engines.
Lando Norris continued what has proved a reliable start to pre-season for McLaren with the fourth-quickest time, with Pierre Gasly fifth on his full Red Bull debut.
Ferrari and Mercedes vied for the morning's mileage crown with Lewis Hamilton pipping Leclerc to that honour by 74 laps to 73.
Hamilton set the world champions' best time of the test so far, 1:19.928, but Mercedes appear clearly focused on heavier-fuel runs as they continue to understand the characteristics of their new W10.
The out-of-the-box reliability for F1 2019's car has been one of the test's biggest talking points so far and that extends to the new Red Bull-Honda partnership, with Gasly adding another 69 laps to the RB15's tally.
Honda's other team, Toro Rosso, also completed 60 laps despite debutant Alex Albon blotting his copybook within four corners of his first full F1 test by spinning into the gravel.
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo also had a spin, but his came at the bottom of the high-speed main straight when the DRS flap snapped off and sent him across the run-off area. The incident kept the Australian in the garage for much of the session thereafter, although he did complete some more lap right before the chequered flag.
*Compound 1 is the hardest tyre, Compound 5 is the softest
F1 Testing: Day Two, Test One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Total laps
|Fastest lap tyre
|Fastest lap
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|73
|Compound 3
|1:18.247
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|33
|Compound 3
|1:19.234
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Sauber
|62
|Compound 4
|1:19.312
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|69
|Compound 2
|1:19.489
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull
|53
|Compound 3
|1:19.814
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|27
|Compound 3
|1:19.886
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|74
|Compound 3
|1:19.928
|Alex Albon
|Toro Rosso
|61
|Compound 3
|1:20.046
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|45
|Compound 3
|1:20.433
