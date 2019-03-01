F1 Testing, Day Four Second Test: Ferrari set fastest time of winter

Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time of F1 Testing as Ferrari provided what appears compelling evidence that they are the team to beat heading to the Australian GP.

On the final morning of action, Vettel lowered team-mate previous Charles Leclerc's benchmark by a hundredth of a second to provide a new winter mark of 1:16.221 for the Circuit de Catalunuya.

Follow the final afternoon in the live blog!

The Ferrari's latest show of speed on track quickly followed comments by world champion Lewis Hamilton suggesting Mercedes have a big early gap to bridge.

"I think the gap [to Ferrari] is potentially half a second," said Hamilton, who drives the W10 this afternoon. "But we don't know because everyone has different engine modes and fuel loads.

Sky F1's best-ever offer now live

The fastest laps at F1 Testing

The final day's morning timesheet would appear to back up that claim.

3:28 Craig Slater brings you the latest news from the second F1 test in Barcelona. Craig Slater brings you the latest news from the second F1 test in Barcelona.

As promised, Mercedes completed the first lower-fuel short performance runs of the winter and Valtteri Bottas set by far their best times of testing to take second place to Vettel.

While fuel and car settings are unknown, Bottas' lap on the same C5 tyres as Vettel was 0.3s off the Ferrari's pace. The Finn had, however, earlier set comparable times on the harder C4 tyren to the German.

Watching the two cars trackside, Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok tweeted:

Watching at T12 now - Vettel looking very hooked up through here on the 16.220 lap. No surprise it’s the fastest lap of the test so far - car looks very forgiving on the edge. Even when it steps slightly out of line, Seb’s able to carry good speed, pick up throttle & correct it — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) March 1, 2019

Daniil Kvyat was third fastest for Toro Rosso, with Carlos Sainz fourth as McLaren's encouraging test programme continued with 59 laps.

Kimi Raikkonen caused the morning's only red flag when his Alfa Romeo stopped on circuit in the 10 minutes before lunch.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's mechanics worked hard through the night to get their RB15 out on track for the start of Friday's running after Pierre Gasly's big Day Three crash.

2:15 A look at Pierre Gasly's Red Bull crash from Thursday of the second test on Barcelona. A look at Pierre Gasly's Red Bull crash from Thursday of the second test on Barcelona.

However, while out early at a chilly Barcelona, Max Verstappen spent the closing stages of the session back in the garage with the Dutchman registering just 29 laps for the opening four hours.

Haas completed the most laps of anyone during the morning, 73, with Romain Grosjean setting the fifth-quickest time in the improving VF-19.

Compound 1 is the hardest tyre, Compound 5 is the softest.

F1 Testing: Day Four, Test Two Timesheet Driver Team Total laps Fastest lap tyre Fastest lap 1) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 68 Compound 5 1:16.221 2) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 71 Compound 5 1:16.561 3) Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 52 Compound 5 1:16.898 4) Carlos Sainz McLaren 59 Compound 5 1:16.913 5) Romain Grosjean Haas 73 Compound 5 1:17.076 6) Daniel Ricciardo Renault 52 Compound 5 1:17.114 7) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 61 Compound 5 1:17.239 8) Max Verstappen Red Bull 29 Compound 3 1:17.709 9) Sergio Perez Racing Point 36 Compound 5 1:17.791 10) Robert Kubica Williams 47 Compound 5 1:18.993 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Nico Hulkenberg Renault

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and you can now get the channel for £10 a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live