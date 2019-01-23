F1: McLaren reveal radical 2050 vision for the future

The future of Formula 1? Images courtesy of McLaren

McLaren have revealed a radical look at a possible future for Formula 1 with a vision for the sport in 2050.

Dubbed 'Future Grand Prix', the concept has been developed by McLaren Applied Technologies and includes a look at how cars, tracks and drivers could evolve in three decades' time as technology continues to advance.

The striking car, codenamed MCLExtreme, would reach speeds of 500kph, feature active aerodynamics, and have on-board AI co-pilot for drivers.

"At McLaren we never stand still. We are always looking to innovate to find the solution for tomorrow today," said Rodi Basso, McLaren Applied Technologies' motorsport director.

"In recent years, we have seen concepts and ideas about how a Formula 1 car could look and operate in the future. However, this is the first time anyone has given detailed thought and insight into a viable vision of motorsport in the future.

"This is a hugely exciting and thought-provoking vision. One that includes the views of fans, university students, McLaren's drivers and our talented team at McLaren Applied Technologies.

"Our hope is for this to stimulate debate about how motorsport responds to changes in technology and sports entertainment trends to ensure we can meet the needs of fans in 2050."

The project also envisages that race circuits will be banked to cope with the additional speeds, while drivers will wear race outfits similar to g-suits worn by fighter pilots.

