Kimi Raikkonen starts Alfa Romeo stint with a bump in F1 Testing

Kimi Raikkonen's new F1 chapter following his move to Alfa Romeo did not go entirely to plan when the Finn crashed out in the opening minutes of F1 Testing at Barcelona.

The former F1 world champion has joined Alfa Romeo - formerly known as Sauber - for the F1 2019 season after being replaced by Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

But Kimi did not enjoy the best of starts to his Alfa Romeo career when he slid off track just moments after the pre-season action at Barcelona began on Monday morning.

The Alfa Romeo was, however, undamaged during the 'off' and Raikkonen was quickly back on track.

Alfa Romeo reveal 2019 livery

