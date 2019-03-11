F1 2019: Point for fastest lap to be introduced at Australian GP

F1 will award a bonus point to the driver who sets the fastest lap in races in the 2019 season.

The new rule will come into effect at the season-opening Australian GP on March 17.

The extra point will only be awarded if the driver who sets the race's fastest lap also finishes in the top 10.

F1 last awarded a point for fastest race laps in 1959.

A point will also be awarded to the Constructor of the driver setting the fastest lap.



The change means an extra 21 championship points can be accrued over the course of a season.

Martin Brundle's view

"It's another dimension to look out for and rewards speed, which is what Formula 1 is all about," said the Sky F1 commentator and analyst.

"I like the concept, especially if somebody like a Ricciardo, a Raikkonen, or whoever, can sneak in and steal an extra point off the front-runners because they're watching each other too closely and pacing themselves.

"I quite like the idea of pushing people along so they can't coast too much."

F1's points-system tweak

The sport's current points-scoring system for the top-10 race finishers has been in place since 2010, with the little-loved double points format of Abu Dhabi 2014 proving a one-off experiment.

Fastest lap points were awarded during the course of F1's first decade from 1950, but only race finishes have since counted.

Valtteri Bottas recorded the most fastest race laps in 2018 with seven. Six of those came when the Mercedes driver finished in the top 10, meaning he would have scored six extra points over the season in the same scenario as 2019.

While the idea of points for pole position has been floated in the past, only Sunday's results continue to be counted.

"I'd probably consider more points, such as for pole position, but I think there's already enough incentive in that respect," added Brundle. "The nightmare scenario there would be that championship got collected on a Saturday afternoon."

