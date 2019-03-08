Formula 1 2019: Sky Sports F1 takes over petrol garage!
Our team turn petrol attendants ahead of new season; F1 2019 live on Sky Sports F1 begins with Australian GP on March 15-17
Last Updated: 08/03/19 5:45pm
What better way to rev-up for a new Formula 1 season than a fuel-up from the Sky Sports F1 team?
Exactly a week before the opening practice sessions of the Australian GP, Martin Brundle, David Croft, Natalie Pinkham, Karun Chandhok and Simon Lazenby turned garage attendants at a petrol station near High Wycombe to top-up cars...for free!
Five of Sky F1's team manned the pumps and even cleaned windscreens for a succession of customers through the forecourt, in front of a crowd of fans and passers-by.
Among the star attractions was a Williams F1 car, although refuelling this particular four-wheeled machine proved a little trickier for our attendants...
The Ultimate Pit Stop event comes ahead of a season in which Sky Sports F1 becomes the home of live and exclusive F1. The channel is the only place to see all 21 Grands Prix live, with the season-opening Australian GP taking place on March 15-17.
