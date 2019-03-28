Bahrain GP: Lewis Hamilton braced for Ferrari and Red Bull battle

Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari and Red Bull will both be a "lot closer" to Mercedes at the Bahrain GP and is braced for a three-way battle.

Mercedes dominated the opening round of the season in Australia, something Hamilton described as a "pleasant surprise" with pre-season favourites Ferrari well off the pace.

But Hamilton, who finished behind team-mate Valtteri Bottas in Melbourne, said in Bahrain: "I fully anticipate it will be a lot closer this weekend.

"I assume [Ferrari] are working hard on understanding where perhaps it went wrong."

Hamilton expects Ferrari to bounce back in Bahrain, a race they won last year after facing a similar pace gap to Mercedes in the season-opener.

The world champion added to reporters: "Coming into this weekend, obviously we have the pleasant surprise of being fast in the last race, but it could change here.

"Maybe their [Ferrari's] car didn't work, or their tyres weren't working, for them in the last race and it will work here. So I'm just as excited as you are to see how it pans out."

The five-time world champion is also preparing for a renewed challenge from Red Bull, who impressed in Australia and whose new engine suppliers Honda powered Toro Rosso to a fourth-place finish in Bahrain in 2018.

"Red Bull look like they are really stepping up," he said. "I really hope it's closer this weekend.

"Without a doubt, the Red Bulls have a much better power unit this year. Their engine performance is very, very close - I believe it's within 10 brake horsepower of both the top cars.

"If you look at their GPS speed on the straights they are pretty much just as quick as us so that's a great start for them and I really hope the reliability's strong for them so they can stay in the fight."

Hamilton: Mercedes didn't expect this lead

Hamilton infamously claimed Mercedes were facing a "half-a-second" gap to Ferrari at pre-season testing - before crushing the Scuderia two weeks later - but he maintained his cautious stance ahead of a much-anticipated second race of 2019.

"I know some people thought that we were sandbagging in testing but, honestly, we came into the first race thinking it's going to be a lot closer and didn't think that we'd be ahead," he explained.

"At least from the information I had, we were behind."

Discussing Mercedes' W10, Hamilton added: "We are still learning about it.

"In testing it really wasn't great to start with it. But we have found a window with it. It is a better car but it is not perfect.

"We understand the car a lot better now and we are moving in a really positive direction."

The Englishman also discussed his surprise margin to Bottas in Australia. He finished more than 20 seconds behind the on-form Finn, with Mercedes later revealing Hamilton sustained floor damage in the race.

"I didn't make any mistakes or run wide," said Hamilton.

"There was assumption made it was kerbs but I hadn't ridden any kerbs any more than l had done before but most likely it was debris - but it is a guess."

Hamilton was continually asked about team-mate Bottas and whether he's noticed a change in character. "I've never seen him as weak, he was strong last year" answered Hamilton.

"No difference to me but he has a beard!"

