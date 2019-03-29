Bahrain GP: Will Ferrari's 'intense' recovery work pay off?

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari have engaged in an "intense" period of analysis since being routed by Mercedes in Australia - but admits there are no guarantees about their form at this weekend's Bahrain GP.

Ferrari are expected to hit back at the season's second round, starting in practice on Friday from 11am live on Sky Sports F1, on a circuit Vettel has won at in each of the last two seasons.

But while the team are confident they have understood the reasons for finishing off the podium in Melbourne, Vettel conceded they still could not promise an immediate return to their eye-catching pre-season form.

"There was a lot of thoughts and big analysis after Melbourne because certainly we wanted to be in a different place," said Vettel. "So the last couple of weeks have been intense, but I think we have some answers.

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

When's the Bahrain GP on Sky F1?

"But, as always, you'll never get all the answers because you never get the chance to go back and repeat [the race].

2:40 Simon Lazenby and Martin Brundle discuss all the major talking points ahead of the Bahrain GP Simon Lazenby and Martin Brundle discuss all the major talking points ahead of the Bahrain GP

"Things move on, we're here now in Bahrain, a different track, but we've learnt some stuff about the car, ourselves, to be more competitive.

"But we're not in a position to be able to make promises. It's all theory, so we need to prove it on track."

Where did Ferrari struggle?

With the team not finding the set-up sweet-spot of the SF90 at the season-opener despite the car's prowess throughout winter testing at Barcelona, Ferrari struggled in many of Albert Park's slower corners and on the straights.

"We were slow pretty much everywhere, with the exception of the high-speed corners," explained Vettel. "There the car was like Barcelona, but everywhere else it wasn't."

However, Vettel is confident Mercedes' comfortable one-two has not set the tone for the world championship battle ahead.

"Melbourne has shown its quite close ," he added. "Mercedes was very dominant but I expect the next races to be tighter.

"Hopefully we'll be closer to the front.

Vettel added: "The key factor for me is that I drove a car in winter testing that I really liked and felt comfortable in - it was doing what I wanted, I didn't have much to moan or complain about. But we went to Australia and it was not there."

Sky Sports F1's Bahrain GP schedule

Friday, March 29

8.25am: Formula 2 Practice LIVE!

10.45am: Bahrain GP, Practice One Build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

11am: Bahrain GP, Practice One LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.45pm: Formula 2 Qualifying LIVE!

2.45pm: Bahrain GP: Practice Two Build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

3pm: Bahrain GP: Practice Two LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5pm: Bahrain GP: The Story So Far LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday, March 30

10am: Formula 2 Race One LIVE!

11.45am: Bahrain GP Practice Three Build-up

12pm: Bahrain GP Practice Three LIVE!

1.10pm: Paddock Walkabout LIVE!

2pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying Build-up (Simulcast on Sky One)

3pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

4.30pm: The F1 Show LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday, March 31

12.10pm: Formula 2 Race Two LIVE!

2pm: The F1 Show Repeat (Simulcast on Sky One)

2.30pm: Bahrain GP Pit Lane LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

3.30pm: Bahrain GP On The Grid LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

4.10pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

6pm: Bahrain GP Paddock LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

7pm: Bahrain GP Race Replay (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and new and existing customers in the UK can now get the channel for just £10 extra a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live