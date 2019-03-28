Bahrain GP: Valtteri Bottas feels at his best with 'different' mindset

Valterri Bottas believes he is performing at his best and wants to "keep the momentum" as he heads into the Bahrain GP after his win in Australia.

The Mercedes driver was feeling positive as he reflected on the first race of the season, after finishing 2018 without a single victory.

"When you feel like you are performing at your best, it's a beautiful feeling," said the Finn. "Now we need to try and keep the momentum and feel that again soon."

There's been plenty of speculation around a shift in Bottas' character and mindset over the winter break. "It must be the beard" was his answer to the press.

"I can say for sure that something in my mindset has changed for the year," he explained. "The preparation over the winter and just the way I feel and think about things have changed. I feel different to years before."

Despite his victory in Australia, Bottas is not getting ahead of himself as he prepares for this weekend's battle in Bahrain, adding: "Being the championship leader for the first time in my career feels good but it's only one race of the season and now the full focus is to this weekend.

"I think here [Bahrain] we're going to get a much better picture of the performance for the rest of the year."

Bottas told Sky Sports News: "It's a very different track to Melbourne. So we will get a better idea of the full picture."

Much like team-mate Lewis Hamilton, Bottas is expecting more from Ferrari this time round in Bahrain.

"Ferrari underperformed in Melbourne," he said. "But it's a special track - it isn't like here or the next race."

Mercedes were "positively surprised" with their performance in Australia and Bottas says fighting for the title "is a big motivation."

"The F1 season is like a marathon, we had only had one race and so l need to have another good race here," he stated.

