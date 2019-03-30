Bahrain GP Qualifying: Charles Leclerc seals first F1 pole as Ferrari dominate

3:11 Fresh from his first ever F1 pole position, Charles Leclerc joins Ant Davidson at the Skypad to reflect on his scintillating pole lap in Bahrain. Fresh from his first ever F1 pole position, Charles Leclerc joins Ant Davidson at the Skypad to reflect on his scintillating pole lap in Bahrain.

Charles Leclerc secured his first F1 pole position by leading Ferrari's impressive charge as they held off Mercedes in Bahrain GP qualifying.

Leclerc will start Sunday's race ahead of Sebastian Vettel on the front row after outpacing his team-mate by 0.294 seconds to become the second-youngest pole-sitter in the sport's history.

"Seb is an amazing driver," said Leclerc. "I will learn a lot from him, but today I'm very happy to be in front of him."

Mercedes have been off the pace compared to a resurgent Ferrari all weekend and Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas could only manage third and fourth on the grid respectively.

Hamilton, however, was only three-hundredths of a second slower than Vettel.

"Ferrari have been incredibly quick," said the world champion.

"They have shown incredible pace but that doesn't mean they can't be beaten."

After facing a hefty deficit in the season-opener in Melbourne, Ferrari have manufactured a one-second turnaround in Bahrain - a seismic shift and one that potentially hints they are the title favourites for F1 2019.

Max Verstappen scraped into fifth, just ahead of Kevin Magnussen in the Haas, but Pierre Gasly once again failed to deliver his Red Bull into Q3.

In the second qualifying session of the F1 2019 season:

Ferrari secured their first front-row lockout since Monza last year and Leclerc becomes F1's second-youngest pole-sitter, behind Vettel - who broke record with Toro Rosso in 2008

Leclerc set a Bahrain track record in his Ferrari but Vettel only had one lap in Q3 and was fortunate to finish just ahead of Hamilton

McLaren got both cars into Q3 for the first time since the 2017 Malaysia GP

Romain Grosjean finished eighth but was subsequently demoted three places for blocking Lando Norris in Q1

Gasly was knocked out in Q2 as he complained about traction. The Frenchman, Red Bull's new recruit, was eliminated in Q1 in the season-opener in Australia

Nico Hulkenberg, who was looking like a top-six contender, was knocked out in Q1 for Renault as Daniel Ricciardo out-qualified his new team-mate for the first time

McLaren's impressive rebuild continues

Sunday's race is also intriguingly poised in the midfield after another close Saturday shootout, with Haas and McLaren impressively leading the chasing pack.

Magnussen's sixth-placed finish was, by his own admission, the result of one of his best qualifying laps for Haas, who were predicted to dominate the midfield.

McLaren, however, had no such expectations attached, but Carlos Sainz delivered seventh place ahead of Romain Grosjean, which equals the team's highest grid position from 2018.

Grosjean was subsequently handed a three-place grid penalty for blocking British rookie Lando Norris during Q1.

McLaren recovery gathering pace

Norris will therefore start ninth, behind Kimi Raikkonen, who has started the season strongly on his return to Alfa Romeo.

Renault, meanwhile, are trailing their rivals in midfield.

Though Ricciardo pulled a lap out of the bag to finish 11th, ahead of Alex Albon and the man who replaced him at Red Bull, Gasly, Hulkenberg endured a hugely frustrating evening to end up 17th.

Racing Point were also curiously off the pace, while Williams continue to suffer at the start of F1 2019.

George Russell and Robert Kubica's times were almost four seconds slower than the pole time.

Bahrain GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.866 2) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.294 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.324 4) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.390 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.886 6) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.891 7) Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.947 8) Romain Grosjean* Haas +1.149 9) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.156 10) Lando Norris McLaren +1.177 Out in Q2 11) Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:29.488 12) Alex Albon Toro Rosso 1:29.513 13) Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1:29.526 14) Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:29.756 15) Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:29.854 Out in Q1 16) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:30.026 17) Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:30.034 18) Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:30.217 19) George Russell Williams 1:31.759 20) Robert Kubica Williams 1:31.799 *handed three-place grid penalty

