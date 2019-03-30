Bahrain GP: Lewis Hamilton hopeful Mercedes can fight Ferrari

1:47 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is expecting a closely-fought Bahrain GP and hopes to take the fight to an improved Ferrari team. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is expecting a closely-fought Bahrain GP and hopes to take the fight to an improved Ferrari team.

Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful Mercedes can give Ferrari a tough fight in the Bahrain GP despite the Scuderia's front-row lockout in qualifying.

Charles Leclerc will start on pole position alongside team-mate Sebastian Vettel, with world champion Hamilton third.

Report: Leclerc takes first pole as Ferrari dominate in the desert

"It was great to see the progression from us over the weekend," said Hamilton. "Tomorrow is the important day. We are going to give it everything to give the Ferraris a good fight."

Sky F1 pundit Paul Di Resta added: "Hamilton knows it is not over and Mercedes' race pace was very good on Friday."

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

When's the Bahrain GP on Sky F1?

The 2019 Formula 1 season is already proving a rollercoaster.

After Mercedes took pole position by seven tenths of a second in Australia, Ferrari held a similar advantage over the world champions throughout the practice sessions in the desert. But the gap narrowed significantly in qualifying with Hamilton ultimately beaten by three tenths.

"Mercedes were just behind and tomorrow will be very difficult," predicted Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto.

"We haven't won any points today and it will be a difficult race."

But his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff was more circumspect, noting: "There's a gap and we need to understand where it comes from.

"We are lacking straight-line speed, whether that is drag or engine power we need to analyse."

For Ferrari, Saturday's front-row lockout represented both relief, after their surprise struggle in Australia, and vindication of the work the team have done since to rectify their slump.

"We have worked hard since Australia to understand the issues," said Binotto. "Today's results will give us confidence."

As for Leclerc, Binotto will not be lonely in predicting the youngster's maiden F1 pole position will be the first of many.

"He's a good kid and being a good kid we all love him - as we love Sebastian. This will not be his last pole."

Sky Sports F1's Bahrain GP schedule

Sunday, March 31

12.10pm: Formula 2 Race Two LIVE!

2pm: The F1 Show Repeat (Simulcast on Sky One)

2.30pm: Bahrain GP Pit Lane LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

3.30pm: Bahrain GP On The Grid LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

4.10pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

6pm: Bahrain GP Paddock LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

7pm: Bahrain GP Race Replay (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and new and existing customers in the UK can now get the channel for just £10 extra a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live