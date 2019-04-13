Chinese GP, Practice Three: Valtteri Bottas ahead, Alex Albon crashes

2:04 Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon crashes out of final practice ahead of the Chinese GP. Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon crashes out of final practice ahead of the Chinese GP.

Valtteri Bottas ensured Mercedes hold an advantage over Ferrari heading into Chinese GP qualifying as he set the pace in final practice.

Bottas finished almost four tenths of a second ahead of Sebastian Vettel, with the German's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc two hundredths of a second behind in third.

Qualifying starts at 7am, with Sky F1's build-up from 6am.

Lewis Hamilton, who admitted he "struggled" in Friday's running, failed to challenge his rivals and finished a surprising 0.859s off the pace after making errors during his flying laps on the soft tyre.

"I'm worried about Lewis," said Hamilton's former team-mate, Sky F1's Nico Rosberg. "He's having one of his off starts to the weekend where he loses motivation.

"He's so far back, that I don't think he's going to have a shot at pole today."

Bottas' lead would usually point to Mercedes being favourites for qualifying, but the battle should be much closer than Practice Three suggested.

Vettel was on course for a quick time before making errors through the final sectors, and in the end his quickest time was set on his very first lap with the high-powered Ferrari still gaining time on Mercedes on the straights.

But Rosberg was certainly impressed by Bottas, who replaced him at Mercedes, claiming: "He has a clear pace advantage."

The session was ended after a huge crash for Alex Albon with six minutes remaining - further ruining any more flying laps - and the Toro Rosso driver now looks a major doubt for qualifying.

Albon lost control of his car when running wide onto the astro-turf at the final corner, and clattered into the barriers - leaving his Toro Rosso in a crumpled heap.

Renault impressed again in final practice with Nico Hulkenberg fifth, just ahead of Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, but Red Bull endured a sloppy session with Max Verstappen seventh and Pierre Gasly only 15th.

Gasly is hoping to reach Q3 for the first time this season in Shanghai qualifying.

McLaren were eighth and 11th through Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, and the battle for the final shootout looks like it will be closer than ever.

Chinese GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:32.830 2) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.392 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.412 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.859 5) Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1.144 6) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.416 7) Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.617 8) Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.680 9) Alexander Albon Toro Rosso +1.770 10) Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1.953 11) Lando Norris McLaren +2.108 12) Sergio Perez Racing Point +2.248 13) Daniel Ricciardo Renault +2.312 14) Lance Stroll Racing Point +2.393 15) Pierre Gasly Red Bull +2.496 16) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.896 17) Romain Grosjean Haas +2.941 18) Kevin Magnussen Haas +3..168 19) George Russell Williams +3.294 20) Robert Kubica Williams +3.346

