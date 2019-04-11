Chinese GP: F1's midfield more packed than ever, say Haas

McLaren finished sixth in Bahrain, but who will lead the midfield race in China?

F1's closely-packed midfield pack features even more teams than last year and will remain tough to call from race to race, according to Haas chief Guenther Steiner.

After the opening two rounds of 2019, just seven points cover Alfa Romeo in fourth to Racing Point in ninth, with Haas and McLaren each achieving a sixth-place finish in races so far.

"I wouldn't say the midfield is closer than last year, there's just more people in it," said Steiner ahead of this weekend's Chinese GP.

"Everybody can be in it at some stage.

"At different tracks the leading midfield team could be different - it's not one team leading the midfield it looks to me.

"It could be even more interesting than last year."

Haas outqualified their midfield rivals in both Australia and Bahrain, but have just six points to show for it after a particularly difficult race day at Sakhir.

"Our position now I'm not very happy," said Steiner. "We should have more points, but it's still very tight. Nobody got away."

What happened to Haas in Bahrain?

Despite Kevin Magnussen nearly pipping Red Bull's Max Verstappen to fifth in Bahrain GP qualifying, the Dane slipped to a lapped 13th in the race amid tyre troubles.

Romain Grosjean, meanwhile, registered his second successive DNF after a collision.

"The pace was going away," said Steiner of Magnussen's struggles.

"We were lucky to have a test afterwards and it looks like we didn't manage the tyres in a good way.

"I hope we found the cause and we don't repeat it, that's the aim. We lost the performance and the tyres just didn't work anymore after a few laps."

