Chinese GP: Daniil Kvyat hits Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz

There was carnage at the start of the Chinese GP as Daniil Kvyat crashed into both McLarens of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

Kvyat clipped the front wing of Sainz's car which then launched him into Norris, sending the British teenager airborne.

The Toro Rosso driver was given a drive-through penalty for the incident, but Kvyat said post-race he wanted an explanation from the stewards, believing it was a typical Lap One incident.

"I totally disagree with the penalty and I will speak to the stewards behind closed doors to find out their opinion," he told Sky F1.

"It was a corner exit and my car was already totally straight. The regulation says I need to leave a car's width to the car next to me.

"It was three cars in one corner and one car coming back on track very sharply. The other car was sandwiched and then I went in the air from a car which hit me from behind and then I went into Norris' car.

"I've seen my on-board and Lando's on-board. Honestly I don't see this incident as very particular, it was a typical lap one sandwich. These things happen, especially on lap one so I don't really understand [the penalty].

"I will speak to the stewards and we will try to find a solution and an understanding."

Kvyat ended up retiring from the race on lap 49, while Norris was retired four laps from the finish.

Sainz: Kvyat needed more patience

Sainz was able to nurse his car home in 14th and he felt the blame was with his former Toro Rosso team-mate, believing more patience was needed given the overtaking opportunities in Shanghai.

"It is Lap One, obviously I understand his frustrations [at the penalty] and it can happen. It is Lap One and there are 55 laps to go," Sainz told Sky F1.

"So if you don't get the best of starts…look at your team-mate who has finished in the points starting from the pit lane.

"It is a long race and you don't have to open the steering wheel on the exit of a corner when you know you have two McLarens side-by-side.

"It's a long race, you can overtake even if you don't have the best of starts. You have to be patient and think that you can get back into the points.

"That's exactly what Lando and I were doing and we were in a bit of a melee."

