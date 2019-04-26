Lewis Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen: What happened in Baku practice?

1:17 Sky F1's Anthony Davidson examines the contact between Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen during Practice Two ahead of the Azerbaijan GP Sky F1's Anthony Davidson examines the contact between Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen during Practice Two ahead of the Azerbaijan GP

Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen were involved in a late clash at the end of Azerbaijan GP practice - but what exactly happened?

Sky F1's Anthony Davidson is at the SkyPad to assess the moment the Mercedes and Haas cars went side-by-side on track before making mild contact on their in-laps, with Hamilton's wing bearing the brunt.

Davidson's fellow pundits were unsure why Magnussen did not let the oncoming Hamilton past.

"They were on laps. They were going slowly, just let him past," said Karun Chandhok.

"I don't get why Kevin seems to get himself involved in trouble a lot in a free practice session when it really doesn't matter."

Paul Di Resta added: "I think he's taken it a little too far in practice."

While relatively minor in comparison, the Hamilton-Magnussen clash was certainly not the only collision around the Baku City Circuit on a very eventful Friday...

Daniil Kvyat smashes his Toro Rosso into the Turn 7 barriers during Practice Two of the Azerbaijan GP

Racing Point's Lance Stroll crashes out at Turn Two during Practice Two ahead of the Azerbaijan GP

Watch as the recovery truck that was bringing George Russell's Williams back to the pits collided with a bridge that travels over the circuit

The action resumes on Saturday morning in Baku, with Practice Three taking place at 11am ahead of Qualifying at 2pm.

