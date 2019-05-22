Daniel Ricciardo hopes to kickstart Renault career with 'special' Monaco

Daniel Ricciardo insists he is enjoying life at Renault despite the team's disappointing start to the season - and hopes another "special" Monaco GP result can kickstart his campaign.

Ricciardo has proved himself as a Monaco master in recent years - taking two pole positions and claiming a sensational victory last season - but by swapping Red Bull for Renault at the end of 2018 he has essentially taken himself out of race-winning contention for this year's showpiece.

The Australian hoped he would be at least leading the midfield with his new team, but through F1 2019's opening five races Renault have struggled for both pace and reliability and are ahead of only Toro Rosso and Williams in the standings.

"I'm enjoying it, I really am," Ricciardo, whose former Red Bull team hope to battle for victory this weekend, insisted. "I'd love to get better results but as an environment I am enjoying it.

"So hopefully a little special weekend here will kick things off nicely."

Told that he had a 'swagger' around the streets of Monte Carlo, Ricciardo added to Sky Sports: "You've got to use that confidence wisely because it can bite you as well. I've certainly always enjoyed coming here and I feel I've always come here with a bit of that [swagger], and up until last year a bit of a chip on my shoulder. I got rid of that last year.

"I am aware this year that the challenge will be bigger but I'm still quietly confident and I'll use that confidence and hopefully wisdom around here to my advantage."

Ricciardo confident of Renault progress

When leaving Red Bull last year, Ricciardo was adamant that he saw more potential in Renault for the coming seasons.

But so far, the French team have failed to deliver a car capable of gaining on the top three - instead battling towards the back of the midfield and only securing two points finishes all season.

"It's still certainly a process," said Ricciardo. "I wouldn't say I'm surprised by anything. Obviously we would have hoped for better results than what we've got - we all want that and are honest enough to admit that.

2:43 Simon Lazenby, Karun Chandhok and Anthony Davidson look ahead to the Monaco GP Simon Lazenby, Karun Chandhok and Anthony Davidson look ahead to the Monaco GP

"It would have been nice to get a few more seventh places as opposed to be struggling for the top-10s but we didn't expect to be in podium contention, especially at this stage."

Ricciardo also believes the future is still bright for Renault, claiming: "I still see what I saw when I signed in terms of the input everyone's having, the infrastructure is still going up, and motivation certainly hasn't dipped by any means.

"It's just going to take a bit more time."

