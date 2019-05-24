The big Monaco GP quiz! Test your knowledge on F1's showpiece

The Monaco GP is F1's most historic and iconic event. But how much do you remember about some of its most memorable moments?

Now's the chance to test your knowledge...

Sky F1's Monaco GP schedule

Saturday, May 25

10.45am: Monaco GP Practice Three build-up

11am: Monaco GP Practice Three Live!

12.10pm: Paddock Walkabout Live!

1pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: MONACO GP QUALIFYING LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

3.30pm: The F1 Show Live!

4pm: F2 Race Two Live!

Sunday, May 26

12.30pm: Monaco GP Pit Lane Live! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.30pm: Monaco GP On The Grid Live! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.10pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: Monaco GP Paddock Live!

4.30pm: THE INDY 500 LIVE! (Race starts at 5.45pm)

9pm: Monaco GP highlights

10pm: Monaco GP best bits

10.30pm: Monaco GP race replay

