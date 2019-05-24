Mick Schumacher crashes as Nyck de Vries wins chaotic Monaco F2 race

2:17 Mick Schumacher collides with Tatiana Calderon during the first F2 race of the Monaco weekend, causing a blocked track and red flag. Mick Schumacher collides with Tatiana Calderon during the first F2 race of the Monaco weekend, causing a blocked track and red flag.

There was chaos in the first Monaco GP F2 race on Friday after Mick Schumacher crashed into Tatiana Calderon and blocked the track.

Schumacher, running 11th, tried a move up the inside of Calderon into the narrow Rascasse corner but the pair collided and then caused a huge traffic jam on-track, meaning the race had to be red-flagged.

There was a lengthy delay and Schumacher, the Ferrari junior and son of seven-time world champion Michael, would eventually finish down in 12th despite starting as high as fourth.

Calderon, the only female driver in the championship, was 16th.

16:33 Highlights of the F2 feature race from Monaco. Highlights of the F2 feature race from Monaco.

The race was eventually won by Nyck de Vries, with the pole-sitter keeping his cool after that red flag, along with a late Safety Car caused by British driver Jack Aitken's crash.

The podium was completed by Luca Ghiotto and Nobuharu Matsushita while De Vries, the ART driver, is now second in the F2 standings ahead of Saturday's Sprint Race.

Like Aitken, there was also despair for fellow Brit Callum Ilott, who started second but couldn't get his car started off the line.

