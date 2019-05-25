Charles Leclerc suffers Monaco qualifying disaster after Q1 exit

1:25 Charles Leclerc was a shock Q1 casualty in Monaco GP qualifying as the Ferrari driver endured a nightmare Saturday ahead of his home race. Charles Leclerc was a shock Q1 casualty in Monaco GP qualifying as the Ferrari driver endured a nightmare Saturday ahead of his home race.

Leclerc was left in the pits by Ferrari as other drivers improved in the first part of qualifying, and the disastrous result means he is set to start Sunday's race from 16th.

"It's a very difficult one to take," Leclerc told Sky F1. "I need some explanations."

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto later explained how the strategy plans had gone awry.

The Monegasque, who set the pace in the final practice session in Monte Carlo, was eventually eliminated by team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who was also struggling in Q1 before posting a quick lap in the closing stages.

"I asked whether they were sure [to keep me in the pits], they told me we think we are," Leclerc, who also nearly missed the weighbridge, added. "I asked again... but there were no real answers.

"We had plenty of time to go out again. The weighbridge was not a problem. We still had the fuel to go again, just had to change tyres. None of this was a problem. I need some explanations."

Analysing his chances in Sunday's race, he continued: "I'll have to take a lot of risks I think, even risking to crash. But we have to try and be extreme in our overtaking."

Vettel also struggles

Leclerc's exit left Vettel as Ferrari's last hope, but the four-time world champion could only manage fourth on the grid.

Scrapping for every tenth on his final lap in Q3, Vettel nudged into the barriers to leave him behind Max Verstappen, and 0.7s off the Mercedes.

"The front tyres for us didn't work today," said Vettel, who crashed out in final practice. "We need to dig deeper. It is what it is - we need to accept it even if we don't want to."

