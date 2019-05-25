Jose Mourinho on why Niki Lauda was an icon for his generation

Jose Mourinho has paid a glowing tribute to F1 legend Niki Lauda, who passed away this week aged 70.

The former Manchester United manager was a teenager growing up in Portugal when Lauda won his first two world titles with Ferrari in the mid-1970s, and says the Austrian was a big icon for his generation.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the Monaco GP, F1 fan Mourinho said: "For a guy like me born in '63, you're in love with Formula 1 and you can imagine what Niki Lauda meant to people of my age and people of my generation.

"Of course he's immortal, of course he's from generation to generation, but for us that period is our biggest period in Formula 1 as young guys. He meant a lot."

Mourinho added: "I met him a couple of times and it was a privilege and an honour to speak with him, also my kids. We have pictures and we will remember him as one of the greatest.

"The best way to honour him is to have a great weekend here."

Mourinho on his love of F1

For the second successive year, the Portuguese is attending F1's showpiece race - although this time he is out of work after being sacked by Manchester United in December.

"I can enjoy [it], but I miss my football - I have to admit," he told Natalie Pinkham and Karun Chandhok.

"But an amazing weekend. I come with some friends, some teams invited me also to come, they know I'm a big fan."

