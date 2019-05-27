Sergio Perez relieved after nearly hitting marshals at Monaco GP

Sergio Perez nearly collided with two marshals at the Monaco GP

Sergio Perez has expressed his relief that nobody was hurt after narrowly avoiding two marshals as they ran across the track in front of him during the Monaco GP.

The Racing Point driver posted a video on Twitter showing him leaving the pitlane and driving between the two, one of whom had crossed to the barriers while the other stopped just in time to let the car pass.

"What was wrong with those marshals? I nearly killed him," the startled Perez claimed over team radio immediately after the incident.

After this incident, I’m just very happy with the outcome of my day. That we all can go back home safe and sound with our families. For the safety of the marshals I hope it never happens again! 🙏 #MonacoGP #Checo11 pic.twitter.com/PP8Me3Frlz — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 26, 2019

He later said on social media: "After this incident, I'm just very happy with the outcome of my day. That we all can go back home safe and sound with our families.

"For the safety of the marshals I hope it never happens again!"

Marshals had to go on track during the Safety Car period to sweep away debris left by a flailing rear tyre on Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.

"I had to brake and was very lucky - they were lucky I avoided them," Perez told reporters.

"They're usually very good, but it's safety at the end of the day - and most important is safety for the marshals and drivers."

Perez finished the race in 12th, moving up a place after Kevin Magnussen's five-second penalty.

