Sebastian Vettel backs F1 rules reform after Canadian GP penalty

1:05 Sebastian Vettel gives Ted Kravitz his final assessment on the incident during the Canadian GP in which he was penalised Sebastian Vettel gives Ted Kravitz his final assessment on the incident during the Canadian GP in which he was penalised

Sebastian Vettel believes "everybody is to blame" for the rules in Formula 1 which led to his Canadian GP penalty and suggested the best approach might be to "burn the papers".

Speaking soon after stewards confirmed they would not be reopening the investigation into the decision to hand Vettel a race-losing time penalty in Montreal, Vettel said: "It's disappointing that it doesn't go any further but, that's it, we have to move on."

Asked by Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz what he could do now to change things for future amid suggestions of rules over-regulation, Vettel quipped: "Retire - at least then I'm not in trouble anymore!

"That was a joke. I'm sure people will just pick it up, but I don't really care."

Even before the stewards' Friday announcement, attention around the sport and among current and former drivers had turned to the regulations concerning wheel-to-wheel racing.

2:09 Watch as Craig Slater throws the (rule) book - literally - at Johnny Herbert as they debate Sebastian Vettel's penalty Watch as Craig Slater throws the (rule) book - literally - at Johnny Herbert as they debate Sebastian Vettel's penalty

Vettel has again called for a change to the culture, although suggested tweaks to the wording of regulations may not be sufficient.

"We have so many pages in our regulations that if you want I think you find the paragraph that suits," said Vettel.

"Everybody is to blame. The problem is we are heard with these things. This started a long time ago when it was about 'oh, did he cross the white line, use too much kerb?' - let us do what we want.

"If you are unhappy with how we race or how we drive, then build different tracks. It's as easy as that. Don't build car parks with lines and kerbs on it, like that one.

"Anyway, it is what it is. As I said, there are too many paragraphs. But what do you change, how can you change? Just burn the papers."

3:54 Anthony Davidson and Johnny Herbert take a look at a new angle of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton's controversial incident at the Canadian Grand Prix Anthony Davidson and Johnny Herbert take a look at a new angle of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton's controversial incident at the Canadian Grand Prix

Ferrari 'disappointed for our sport'

After hearing Ferrari's representations and reviewing their 'new' evidence at the French GP, Montreal stewards ultimately gave short shrift to the Scuderia's review challenge.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari's team boss, suggested the sport and its fans had lost out through the stewards standing by their original decision.

"I think there is no doubt that as Ferrari we are all very unhappy and disappointed," said Binotto on Friday night.

"We are disappointed, certainly for Ferrari, but we are disappointed for the fans and for our sport. I do not intend to comment any further."

