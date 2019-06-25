Paddy Lowe formally leaves Williams technical boss role

Paddy Lowe has formally left Williams, three months after being placed on leave on the eve of the 2019 season.

Williams confirmed the departure of the 57-year-old from the team he rejoined in 2017, with Lowe also stepping down from the board of directors at Grove with immediate effect.

"After a period of careful reflection, I have reached the decision that I will not return to work at Williams," said Lowe, who served as the team's chief technical officer.

"I wish all my previous colleagues the very best to meet the challenges ahead, which I am sure they will do. I would especially like to thank the Williams fans who are so supportive."

Claire Williams added: "We understand and respect the decision Paddy has reached and wish him well for the future."

Lowe took a leave of absence a week before the 2019 campaign began in Australia, after a disastrous pre-season which saw Williams miss the first two-and-a-half days of testing. The former world champions are yet to score a point in the season's first eight events.

