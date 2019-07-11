Lewis Hamilton bids to overhaul 52-year British GP wins record

Lewis Hamilton can become the first driver to win the British GP six times in Sunday's race at Silverstone.

In the week in which it was confirmed Silverstone will continue hosting the British GP into the next decade, the Mercedes driver can overhaul a record which was first set at the famous Northamptonshire circuit some 52 years ago.

Hamilton has won his home race on five occasions and jointly holds the record alongside Jim Clark and Alain Prost.

Clark first set the mark in 1967, before Prost matched it in 1993. Hamilton then did likewise two years ago.

Hamilton first won the British GP in 2008 before triumphing for four years in succession from 2014 to 2017.

Most wins at British GP Driver Total wins Years 1= Jim Clark 5 1962-65, 1967 1= Alain Prost 5 1983, '85, '89, '90, '93 1= Lewis Hamilton 5 2008, 2014-17 4. Nigel Mansell 4 1986-87, 1991-92 5= Sir Jack Brabham 3 1959-60, 1966 5= Niki Lauda 3 1976, 1982, 1984 5= Michael Schumacher 3 1998, 2002, 2004

However, his hopes of claiming a record-breaking sixth success last year were dashed early on when he was spun around by Kimi Raikkonen on the first lap.

Hamilton, who had claimed pole, dropped to 17th but raced back to second behind Ferrari race victor Sebastian Vettel.

2:10 Watch the first lap action of the 2018 British GP where Lewis Hamilton was hit by Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen Watch the first lap action of the 2018 British GP where Lewis Hamilton was hit by Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen

This weekend will be the 13th time Hamilton has raced in front of the home supporters since joining the F1 grid.

Already the record holder for pole positions with six - including the last four in a row - Hamilton has often saved some of his best and most-spellbinding performances for his home event.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in a special helicopter feature which airs across the weekend, the five-time champion described the fast Silverstone layout as "the most fun rollercoaster ride of the year".

Hamilton added: "It has become the most anticipated event of the year for me and the one I enjoy the most.

"The fans are really what make the weekend and the atmosphere what it is."

When to watch Sky F1's British GP coverage

Thursday, July 11

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

(Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes; Lando Norris, McLaren; George Russell, Williams; Daniel Ricciardo, Renault; Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo)

4.30pm: The F1 Show

Friday, July 12

9.30am: British GP Practice One build-up

10am: British GP Practice One (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

11.50am: F2 Practice (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.45pm: British GP Practice Two build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2pm: British GP Practice Two (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying

4.30pm: British GP: The Story So Far

5pm: F3 Qualifying

Saturday, July 13

9.20am: F3 Race One

10.30am: British GP Practice Three build-up

11am: British GP Practice Three (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

12.10am: Paddock Walkabout (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1pm: British GP Qualifying build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

3.35pm: F2 Race One (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5pm: Sir Frank: Celebrating 50 Years

Sunday, July 14

8.40am: F3 Race Two

9.50am: F2 Race Two

11.10am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: British GP Pit Lane Live

1.30pm: British GP On The Grid

2.10pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX LIVE

4pm: British GP Paddock Live

5pm: British GP: The Notebook

7pm: British GP highlights

F1 2019 heads to Silverstone this weekend for the big event of the motorsport summer. Join Sky Sports F1 for extensive coverage across nine live shows from Thursday to Sunday, when the race starts at 2.10pm.Find out more here to watch all the season live.