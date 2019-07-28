German GP: Max Verstappen wins wet-dry F1 epic after chaotic race

Max Verstappen claimed an extraordinary German GP victory after one of the most dramatic F1 races in recent years, with chaos throughout and costly crashes for Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas.

It was an absolute epic in Hockenheim as sporadic rainfall caused havoc, with a total of four Safety Cars in the race, but Verstappen somehow stayed focused to seal his second victory of the season.

Sebastian Vettel took advantage of the mayhem to finish second, despite starting from the very back of the grid, while Daniil Kvyat sealed a superb surprise podium for Toro Rosso.

"It was an amazing race to win in the end," said Verstappen, who had a 360 spin himself during the race and pitted five times. "it was really tricky out there to make the right calls."

Verstappen is now 61 points behind championship leader Hamilton in the standings while he is only 22 behind Bottas after both Mercedes finished a crazy afternoon without any points.

An unexpected top-10 from the German GP

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

4. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

6. Alex Albon, Toro Rosso

7. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

8. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

9. Romain Grosjean, Haas

10. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

Hamilton, Leclerc and Bottas rue mistakes

Hamilton, the pole-sitter, appeared in control for much of the afternoon but his race quickly turned into a nightmare.

He ran wide into the barriers from the lead before collecting a penalty for a pit-lane infringement, and he spun again afterwards to finish down in 11th, ahead of the Williams as only 13 cars finished a remarkable race.

How a crazy German GP unfolded

Lap 1: Every driver starts on wet tyres and Hamilton keeps the lead, while Verstappen drops back to fourth before overtaking Raikkonen. Leclerc and Vettel enjoy strong starts

Lap 3: Perez spin at Turn Three leads to Safety Car, and drivers swap wets for intermediates

Lap 13: Ricciardo suffers Renault engine failure and his stoppage leads to Virtual Safety Car. Leclerc and Hulkenberg stop for fresh inters and enjoy speed advantage on rivals

Lap 23: Track drying and Magnussen is first driver to pit for slicks. Vettel follows him onto softs one lap later.

Lap 26: Verstappen, frustrated behind Hamilton and Bottas, pits for mediums and soon after Bottas does the same

Lap 27: Norris retires from the race and that leads to another VSC - Leclerc pits for softs and is up to second behind Hamilton but drivers struggles for grip on slicks and Ferrari crashes into the barriers at the final corner, which leads to another Safety Car

Lap 29: Hamilton also struggling from the lead and he loses control of Mercedes at same corner as Leclerc, losing a front wing after hitting the barriers. He immediately pits but Mercedes weren't ready and it's a 50-second stop. Every driver is back onto intermediates

Lap 30: Verstappen now leads ahead of Hulkenberg, who benefits from not pitting for slicks at all. Hamilton under investigation for being the wrong side of the bollard at pit entry and is later handed a five-second penalty

Lap 33: Race restarts and Hamilton is soon ahead of Albon into fourth, while both Hamilton and Bottas get ahead of Hulkenberg to make it a Red Bull-Mercedes-Mercedes top three

Lap 40: Hulkenberg crashes at final corner hot-spot to lead to a third Safety Car. Verstappen pits for fresh intermediates but stays ahead of Mercs

Lap 47: Drivers pit for slicks, but Hamilton stays out on intermediates

Lap 48: Hamilton, Raikkonen and Vettel then come in for softs, but Hamilton serves his 5s penalty and emerges out on track down in 12th. Stroll momentarily leads before Verstappen overtakes him.

Lap 50: Kvyat ahead of Stroll and impressing in the Toro Rosso

Lap 53: Hamilton spins at Turn One, then pits again and is behind the Williams drivers

Lap 57: Bottas crashes at Turn One, leading to a fourth Safety Car

Vettel rises from fifth to second in the closing laps, while Gasly is forced to retire after hitting Albon in the Toro Rosso.

