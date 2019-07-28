Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes reflect on dismal German GP

Lewis Hamilton said he was "only human" after the "worst day I’ve had in the office for a long time" after uncharacteristic errors played their role in a dismal German GP for Mercedes.

The world champion finished 11th from pole position at Hockenheim, while Valtteri Bottas crashed out late on, as Mercedes ended a crazy, topsy-turvy, wet-dry race without points - the first race in which they have failed to score in 13 months.

Hamilton had led convincingly until lap 29 in changeable conditions but an error at what proved to be the race's most incident-filled corner sent him sliding into the barriers, broke his front wing and sent his afternoon into a tailspin.

A 50-second pit stop as he arrived at an unsuspecting Mercedes garage, was followed by a five-second time penalty for an incorrect entry to the pit lane, and then three further tyre stops - plus another spin, when he again touched the barriers.

"It's been a bad day - bad weekend," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"There's not really much to say. It's probably the worst day I've had in the office for a long, long time."

Hamilton, who has been feeling under the weather this weekend, later added: "It's not been an easy weekend overall. But I was leading the race and I was feeling good. It wasn't meant to be this weekend.

"I'm only human. It was a mistake and mistakes happen."

