Lewis Hamilton gains ninth and German GP points after Alfa Romeo take penalties

Lewis Hamilton has been promoted to ninth and gains two points in the German GP after both Alfa Romeo drivers were handed 30-second time penalties.

The stewards' Sunday evening verdict means Hamilton, who had finished 11th after an error-strewn race, increases his title lead over Valtteri Bottas, who crashed out, to 41 points.

Williams also finally gain their first point of a hitherto miserable 2019 with Robert Kubica classified 10th - giving the Pole his first F1 point since 2010 and his return to F1 after major injury.

Alfa drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi had finished seventh and eighth respectively in the map-cap Hockenheim race but the team fell foul of F1's rules concerning 'driver aids' before the start of races.

With the pair dropping out of the points altogether, Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen take over seventh and eighth places respectively.

Alfa Romeo fall back behind Racing Point and Haas to ninth in the Constructors' Championship after losing what was a 10-point haul.

Revised German GP result

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

4. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

6. Alex Albon, Toro Rosso

7. Romain Grosjean, Haas

8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10. Robert Kubica, Williams

11. George Russell, Williams

12. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

13. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

More to follow...

Don't miss the next installment of F1 2019 at the Hungarian GP this coming weekend on Sky Sports F1 - the final race before the summer break. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live