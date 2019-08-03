Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen elated with 'incredible' first F1 pole

An ecstatic Max Verstappen says it feels "incredible" to finally secure his first F1 pole after outpacing Mercedes in Hungarian GP qualifying.

Despite establishing himself as one of F1's best with seven race victories, Verstappen had never secured top spot in qualifying before producing a stonking lap at the Hungaroring to beat Valtteri Bottas by 0.018s.

Lewis Hamilton was third in the other Mercedes, two tenths off the pace.

"It's incredible," said a beaming Verstappen, who ended a 93-race wait. "This one was still missing, and you know it's always going to be hard in qualifying but we managed to do it.

"The car was flying and it was incredible."

3:15 Anthony Davidson analyses the qualifying laps of Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas at the Hungaroring. Anthony Davidson analyses the qualifying laps of Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas at the Hungaroring.

It is also only Red Bull's fourth pole since securing their last title six years ago, and engine supplier Honda's first in well over a decade.

Verstappen was quick throughout qualifying, although Red Bull feared they'd be overtaken by Mercedes once they turned up their engines in Q3.

"Max was on fire this afternoon," Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky F1. "That last lap was stunning. It's fantastic for him to get his first pole."

Verstappen added: "I'm very happy to get my first pole position but also for the team, with how quickly we turned things around from the beginning of the year where we were clearly lacking. And now we are there."

Hamilton: Happy for Max

Hamilton made an error in the first sector on his critical Q3 lap, losing a couple of tenths, and was never able to make up that time as he admitted qualifying "got away from me".

But the Englishman, who has 87 poles, did congratulate Max, stating: "It's an incredible feeling to get your first pole so I'm really happy for him."

Hamilton also insisted that, despite the Budapest track's tight and twisty corners, he was still in a "good position" to extend his championship advantage.

2:23 Max Verstappen spoke to Paul di Resta following his first pole at the Hungarian GP. Max Verstappen spoke to Paul di Resta following his first pole at the Hungarian GP.

"It was just a bit of a struggle from the beginning and it didn't really get any better. But we're still there in the fight and I'm always down for a fight," said Hamilton, who is 41 points ahead of Bottas and 63 ahead of Verstappen.

"There's a long way down to Turn One so it should be interesting. Hopefully we can give them a run for their money."

