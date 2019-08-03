Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen beats Mercedes for first F1 pole

Max Verstappen ended his 93-race wait for a first Formula 1 pole position with a brilliant performance to outpace Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in Hungarian GP qualifying.

Verstappen, F1's form man with two wins in the last three races, pipped Bottas by 0.018s in a tense final lap as Mercedes threw everything they had at the impressive Red Bull, but fell short.

Hamilton ended up third, 0.197s back, and conceded that qualifying "got away from me a little bit".

But Ferrari proved to be a distant threat, with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel left to fight over fourth place. Leclerc pipped Vettel to the position despite earlier damaging his Ferrari in a spin against the barriers in Q1.

"Mercedes and Ferrari need to be alarmed because these guys mean business," said Sky F1's Paul Di Resta of Red Bull, who have made giant strides since the start of the season and have now scored their first pole of 2019.

Verstappen becomes F1's 100th different polesitter and the fourth youngest after Vettel, Leclerc and Fernando Alonso.

"It's incredible. This one was still missing, and you know it's always going to be hard in qualifying but we managed to do it," said a jubilant Verstappen.

On a strong Saturday for McLaren, Lando Norris topped the midfield runners with seventh place ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz, while Williams' George Russell produced a brilliant performance to nearly make Q2 for Williams.

Hungarian GP Grid: Top 10

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

6. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull

7. Lando Norris, McLaren

8. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

9. Romain Grosjean, Haas

10. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

Verstappen ends the wait in fine style

After a statement victory amid the chaos of the German GP last Sunday - the seventh of his career - Verstappen had been asked on his arrival in Budapest whether he considered himself a title contender alongside Mercedes' Hamilton and Bottas, a notion the 21-year-old played down.

And while a 62-point deficit to Hamilton suggests a true title bod remains an outside possibility, Verstappen's first career pole underlines the momentum gathering at Red Bull-Honda on the eve of the summer break.

"That last lap was stunning and he needed to nail the last corner as Valtteri was ahead at Turn 13, but he did," Red Bull chief Christian Horner told Sky F1.

"It's fantastic for him to get his first pole. It's all credit to Honda, and we couldn't have done it without them."

Bottas got closest for Mercedes - finishing what the team equated to 1.06m behind the Red Bull at the end of the 2.7-mile lap - but Verstappen made the difference around the long final two corners, which reward a car's downforce and stability. The Dutchman improved his first Q3 lap by 0.4 seconds.

Bottas said: "It was getting better and better in qualifying and I was pleased with the time in the end. I'm still going to fight for the win.

No driver has won the Hungarian GP more often than Hamilton, but his third-place starting position has complicated his hopes of a record-extending seventh success on Sunday.

"I'm always down for a fight. There's a long way down to Turn One so it should be interesting. Hopefully we can give them a run for their money," insisted the world champion.

Hungarian GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.572 2. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.018 3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.197 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.471 5. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.499 6. Pierre Gasly Red Bull +0.878 7. Lando Norris McLaren +1.228 8. Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.280 9. Romain Grosjean Haas +1.441 10. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.469 Out in Q2 11. Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:16.565 12. Alexander Albon Toro Rosso 1:16.687 13. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:16.692 14. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:16.804 15. Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:17.081 Out in Q1 16. George Rusell Williams 1:17.031 17. Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:17.109 18. Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:17.257 19. Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:17.542 20. Robert Kubica Williams 1:18.324

