Lewis Hamilton unsure why Mercedes lost speed in qualifying

1:21 Lewis Hamilton speaks to Sky F1's David Croft after placing third in qualifying, ahead of the Hungarian GP. Lewis Hamilton speaks to Sky F1's David Croft after placing third in qualifying, ahead of the Hungarian GP.

Lewis Hamilton believes he is still in a position to fight for victory in the Hungarian GP despite losing out on the front row in qualifying.

The world championship leader qualified outside the top two for just the third time in 12 races this year after being outpaced by impressive first-time polesitter Max Verstappen and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in Q3.

A mistake on Hamilton's first lap left him playing catch-up as the momentum of topping Q2 slipped away.

"It's not a terrible day and it's not a great day. Third is still a position which you can fight from," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"Unfortunately got to qualifying and lost some performance somewhere, so just got to figure out where."

2:23 Max Verstappen spoke to Paul di Resta following his first pole at the Hungarian GP. Max Verstappen spoke to Paul di Resta following his first pole at the Hungarian GP.

Hamilton had topped Q2 on the medium tyres - the compound he and the rest of the top six will start Sunday's race on - but did not match the same Q3 lap-time improvement on the faster soft tyres as Verstappen and Bottas.

"I didn't feel as though the car was really under me," explained Hamilton, who had set the pace in the two dry practice sessions at the Hungaroring.

"It wasn't the same as it was in P3 for whatever reason, something has shifted. P3 was really strong for me and I made a subtle change, but not massive, and once I got into qualifying, the car was a lot different. So I'm going to try and figure out why that is."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed that the world champions did not take their usual step forward for qualifying, saying: "Our feeling is that we haven't progressed with the car as we would have hoped".

Can Hamilton turn it around in the race?

Although one of the narrowest and tightest tracks on the calendar, a front-row starting position is not always a pre-requisite to victory at the Hungaroring.

The race has been won from the second row four times in the last decade, including by Hamilton in 2009.

"It's a long way down to Turn One so going to be giving it everything I can tomorrow," promised Hamilton, a six-time victor at the circuit.

Sky Sports F1's Hungarian GP schedule

Sunday, August 4

8.55am: F3 Race Two (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10.15am: F2 Race Two

10.30pm (Sky One): The F1 Show

11.40am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: Hungarian GP: Pit Lane Live

1,30pm: Hungarian GP: On The Grid

2.10pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: Hungarian GP Paddock Live

5.30pm: Hungarian GP Highlights

6.30pm: Hungarian GP Best Bits

7pm: Hungarian GP Race Rerun

Don't miss the next instalment of F1 2019 at the Hungarian GP this weekend on Sky Sports F1 - the final race before the summer break. Find out how to watch all the 2019 season live.