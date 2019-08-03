Hungarian GP Practice Three: Lewis Hamilton just ahead of rivals

Lewis Hamilton left it late to pip Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel to the fastest time of Practice Three as less than a tenth of a second separated Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in Hungary.

Setting the stage for what is poised to be a thrilling close battle for pole position from 2pm, F1's Big Three teams showed there was little to separate them over the Hungaroring lap with the respective three cars showing different strengths around the 2.7-mile lap.

Hamilton finished a mere 0.013s ahead of Verstappen thanks to a new track record of 1:16.084, with Vettel also within a tenth for Ferrari, who were the quickest through the faster first sector.

But the trio's respective team-mates were cut adrift, with Valtteri Bottas 0.3s back in fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly.

Lando Norris enjoyed a fine session for McLaren and finished within a tenth of Gasly's Red Bull in seventh place. Team-mate Carlos Sainz was also in the top 10 for McLaren, while eighth-fastest Kimi Raikkonen continued to run promisingly for Alfa Romeo.

Sky Sports F1's qualifying build-up is on air from 1pm with the session starting at 2pm.

Too close to call for qualifying

The start to the final practice session was delayed by 10 minutes due to a major clean-up operation at Turn Four after an oil spill during the early F2 race.

With cement dust put down all around the corner, F1 cars started to kick up plumes of dust when released onto the circuit - with conditions at that point of the circuit initially very slippery.

But as the grip ramped up through the remainder of the hour, so did the lap times, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari trading fastest sectors on a repeat basis.

"It was a great demonstration of how this circuit has got different aspects to it," said Sky F1's Damon Hill, a two-time winner in Hungary.

"You can now look at where one car is better than another - and yet all of them came up with a similar lap time."

Hungarian GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.084 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.013 3. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.082 4. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.271 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.308 6. Pierre Gasly Red Bull +0.600 7. Lando Norris McLaren +0.690 8. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.132 9. Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.133 10. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.146 11. Romain Grosjean Haas +1.209 12. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1.348 13. Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1.583 14. Sergio Perez Racing Point +1.586 15. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.845 16. Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.878 17. Alexander Albon Toro Rosso +1.940 18. George Russell Williams +1.988 19. Lance Stroll Racing Point +2.450 20. Robert Kubica Williams +2.625

