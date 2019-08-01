F1 2020: Sergio Perez expects Racing Point renewal soon

Sergio Perez is confident a deal to stay with Racing Point for the 2020 Formula 1 season will be agreed soon.

The Mexican has become a mainstay at the former Force India team since 2014, scoring all five of their podium finishes in that time, and sees no reason to move on at the end of this season.

"I'm happy with where things are falling," he told Sky F1's Rachel Brookes.

"I have been a very long time in the team, now with the new administration, I see a great future together and I would like to continue here.

"[If] we are able to get a deal done and get everything in place, it's definitely a great opportunity for both of us to continue.

"The team would like to keep me, I would like to stay, so I hope that it's just a matter of days or so before we can get into a [conclusion]."

3:12 Simon Lazenby and Martin Brundle look ahead to this weekend's Hungarian GP from the Hungaroring. Simon Lazenby and Martin Brundle look ahead to this weekend's Hungarian GP from the Hungaroring.

Unusually, Perez has failed to score points in the last seven races - equalling the worst run of his eight-year F1 career - and missed out on a big chance at last weekend's unpredictable German GP by crashing out early in the wet.

Team-mate Lance Stroll, who is also set to stay on for 2020, finished fourth for Racing Point's best result since his father Lawrence's takeover of the outfit last August.

"Going back to the garage and looking at the race, especially at the end, and seeing how many opportunities there were, it hurt me a lot - and still hurts," admitted Perez.

"But just looking forward and hopefully the second part of the season can offer another opportunity for us to be in contention.

Stroll's result followed a significant upgrade of the team's car at Hockenheim and Perez added: "That's the target, to try and be closer to the competition around and to try and improve as much as we can from now until the end of the season."

Sky Sports F1's Hungarian GP schedule

Thursday, August 1

5pm: Welcome to the Weekend

Friday, August 2

9.45am: Hungarian GP Practice One Build-up

10am: Hungarian GP Practice One

11.55am: F2 Practice

1,45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two Build-up

2pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying

4.30pm: Hungarian GP: Story So Far

Saturday, August 3

7.55am: F3 Qualifying

9am: F2 Race One

10.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three Build-up

11am: Hungarian GP Practice Three

12.10pm: Paddock Walkabout

1pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying Build-up

2pm: HUNGARIAN GP QUALIFYING

3.30pm: The F1 Show

3.45pm: F3 Race One - Live on Red Button

4pm: F3 Race One

Sunday, August 4

8.55am: F3 Race Two (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10.15am: F2 Race Two

10.30pm (Sky One): The F1 Show

11.40am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: Hungarian GP: Pit Lane Live

1,30pm: Hungarian GP: On The Grid

2.10pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: Hungarian GP Paddock Live

5.30pm: Hungarian GP Highlights

6.30pm: Hungarian GP Best Bits

7pm: Hungarian GP Race Rerun

Don't miss the next instalment of F1 2019 at the Hungarian GP this weekend on Sky Sports F1 - the final race before the summer break. Find out how to watch all the 2019 season live.