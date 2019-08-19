Behind the scenes at McLaren: What happens at an F1 team HQ?

Enjoy fascinating insight from behind the scenes of an iconic F1 team as Sky F1 are given a special tour of McLaren's famous headquarters.

Natalie Pinkham was granted exclusive access of the team's MTC for a must-watch feature, which includes never-seen-before aspects from McLaren CEO Zak Brown, and a unique race weekend perspective.

The video, which you can watch by clicking the play button above, features:

Mission Control, where engineers and data analysts communicate with the race team

McLaren's F1 simulator, where the MCL34 package is analysed to help the drivers at the track

The wind tunnel, which allows McLaren to thoroughly test their aerodynamic performance and is key to an F1 team's success

What really happens at an F1 team's HQ? Find out above. It's not to be missed!

