Pierre Gasly thought his Red Bull seat was safe

Pierre Gasly has admitted news of his Red Bull demotion came as a "shock".

The Frenchman has been swapped seats with Alex Albon for the rest of the 2019 season, with Gasly returning to Toro Rosso, Red Bull's junior team, where he raced in 2017-2018.

While Gasly's future had been the subject of increasing speculation amid a tough start to the season next to Max Verstappen, the 23-year-old has suggested he had been told his seat was safe.

"It was kind of a shock and I'm disappointed because it's not what I had been told before, also after, Budapest," he said on his first public appearance since the news, on the opening day of the Belgian GP.

Asked what had changed, Gasly said: "I don't know.

"Anyway, it's not going to change the season right now. This is past and I just need to focus on the present and the future and the things I can change with Toro Rosso now."

How did Gasly find out?

Red Bull announced their driver change eight days after a Hungarian GP in which Gasly finished a lapped sixth on a weekend team-mate Verstappen claimed pole position and battled Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton for the victory.

Gasly cited the precise time he received the call from Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko to tell him the news - 8.42am - and confirmed: "It was the morning of the announcement."

