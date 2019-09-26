Red Bull, Toro Rosso taking Russian grid drops for fresh Honda engines

Red Bull and Toro Rosso's drivers will all take grid penalties at this weekend's Russian GP as they run fresh versions of Honda's latest engine.

Max Verstappen, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly will all drop five places from where they qualify on Saturday.

Daniil Kvyat, however, will start from the back of the grid at his home race after taking on more new engine elements due to the fact his Toro Rosso car is in a different stage of its 2019 engine cycle.

"Looking at our PU usage for the rest of the season, in Sochi all 4 drivers will get a new Spec 4 ICE," confirmed Honda.

The next race after Sochi is Suzuka, Honda's own track, and the form of Red Bull gives the Japanese manufacturer its best chance of a strong home result since it returned to F1 in 2015.

Sochi has tended to be one of Red Bull's weaker circuits, with the team yet to claim a podium finish since the race joined the calendar in 2014.

Sky F1's live Russian GP schedule

Thursday, September 26

1pm: Drivers' Press Conference

3pm: Welcome to the Weekend

Friday, September 27

7.25am: F2 Practice

8.45am: Russian GP Practice One build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9am: Russian GP Practice One (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10.55am: F3 Qualifying

12.45pm: Russian GP Practice Two build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1pm: Russian GP Practice Two (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.55pm: F2 Qualifying

3.30pm: The Story So Far

Saturday, September 28

8.05pm: F3 Race One

9.45am: Russian GP Practice Three build-up

10am: Russian GP Practice Three

11.10am: #AskCrofty with Jenson Button

12pm: Russian GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: RUSSIAN GP QUALIFYING

2.35pm: F2 Race One

3.45pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, September 29

7.45am: F3 Race Two

9.10am: F2 Race Two

10.30am: Russian GP Pit Lane Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

11.30am: Russian GP On The Grid (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

12.10pm: THE RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2pm: Russian GP Paddock Live

3pm: Russian GP Notebook

