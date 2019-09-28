Russian GP Qualifying: Charles Leclerc claims fourth pole in a row

Charles Leclerc extended his breathtaking run of pole positions to four races with a supreme performance in Russian GP qualifying - but Lewis Hamilton beat Sebastian Vettel to second on the grid.

Leclerc has become the first Ferrari driver since Michael Schumacher in 2001 to claim four poles in succession and the 21-year-old now has six overall in 2019.

But Ferrari missed out on a front-row lockout for a second successive weekend after an "awesome" final lap from Lewis Hamilton split the two red cars for Mercedes.

In a fascinating additional twist for the race on Sunday from 12.10pm, Hamilton will start on the more durable medium tyres for the race's first stint, whereas the Ferraris are on the softs.

"I'm so glad it came together - I wasn't expecting to get on the front row, that's for sure. I'm really, really happy with it," said Hamilton, who has won in Sochi in each of the past two seasons.

Although Vettel won in Singapore last Sunday, the four-time champion has now failed to outqualify Leclerc for nine events in a row. The German, who conceded he "couldn't extract the maximum out of the car", will start third.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat Valtteri Bottas to fourth but drops down to ninth on the grid owing to a five-place penalty for engine changes.

But Alex Albon crashed the other Red Bull in Q1 and will start from the back row at the Sochi Autodrom.

Carlos Sainz was a fine sixth-fastest for McLaren on the day the Woking team announced they are returning to Mercedes power for 2021, with the Spaniard to start fifth as a result of Verstappen's penalty.

Nico Hulkenberg continued a strong weekend at Renault to beat Daniel Ricciardo, while Romain Grosjean was a standout performer to return Haas to the top 10.

Russian GP Qualifying: Top 10

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull*

5. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

6. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

7. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

8. Lando Norris, McLaren

9. Romain Grosjean, Haas

10. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

*5-place grid penalty

