Lewis Hamilton without race engineer Peter Bonnington for Mexico-US GPs
World champion to be race engineered by Marcus Dudley, with Peter 'Bono' Bonnington missing Mexico and USA
By James Galloway in Mexico City
Last Updated: 25/10/19 4:52pm
Lewis Hamilton will have a different race engineer for the Mexico-USA double header, a fortnight which could see him become a six-time F1 world champion.
Peter 'Bono' Bonnington, Hamilton's long-time Mercedes race engineer, is undergoing a medical procedure in the UK and will be absent from the next two events.
His role will be taken by Marcus Dudley, who is normally Hamilton's performance engineer. Dom Riefstahl steps into Dudley's role.
Sunday's Mexican GP presents Hamilton with a first opportunity to clinch the 2019 title, but the mathematics mean it represents a relative long shot.
He must outscore team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who won last time out in Japan, by 14 points or more - something that has only happened once before this season.
For Hamilton to be champion at the Mexican GP, the following permutations apply:
- If Hamilton takes victory (25pts) and fastest lap (1pt), he will be champion if Bottas finishes fourth (12pts) or lower
- If Hamilton takes victory without the fastest lap, he will be champion if Bottas finishes fifth (10pts) or lower
- If Hamilton finishes second (18pts) with the fastest lap (1pt), he will be champion if Bottas finishes eighth (4pts) or lower
- If Hamilton finishes second without the fastest lap, he will be champion if Bottas finishes eighth, without the fastest lap, or lower.
- If Hamilton finishes third (15pts) with the fastest lap (1pt), he will be champion if Bottas finishes ninth (2pts) or lower
- If Hamilton finishes third without the fastest lap, he will be champion if Bottas finishes 10th or lower without the fastest lap
When's the Mexican GP on Sky?
Lewis Hamilton can clinch his sixth world championship at the Mexican GP - and you can watch it all exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.
But...
- If Hamilton finishes fourth or lower, the title race definitely goes on to the United States GP next week
Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe