Lewis Hamilton without race engineer Peter Bonnington for Mexico-US GPs

Lewis Hamilton will have a different race engineer for the Mexico-USA double header, a fortnight which could see him become a six-time F1 world champion.

Peter 'Bono' Bonnington, Hamilton's long-time Mercedes race engineer, is undergoing a medical procedure in the UK and will be absent from the next two events.

His role will be taken by Marcus Dudley, who is normally Hamilton's performance engineer. Dom Riefstahl steps into Dudley's role.

Sunday's Mexican GP presents Hamilton with a first opportunity to clinch the 2019 title, but the mathematics mean it represents a relative long shot.

He must outscore team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who won last time out in Japan, by 14 points or more - something that has only happened once before this season.

2:21 Lewis Hamilton says his social media posts are a mark of his transparency and his willingness to open up about his feelings. Lewis Hamilton says his social media posts are a mark of his transparency and his willingness to open up about his feelings.

For Hamilton to be champion at the Mexican GP, the following permutations apply:

If Hamilton takes victory (25pts) and fastest lap (1pt), he will be champion if Bottas finishes fourth (12pts) or lower

If Hamilton takes victory without the fastest lap, he will be champion if Bottas finishes fifth (10pts) or lower

If Hamilton finishes second (18pts) with the fastest lap (1pt), he will be champion if Bottas finishes eighth (4pts) or lower

If Hamilton finishes second without the fastest lap, he will be champion if Bottas finishes eighth, without the fastest lap, or lower.

If Hamilton finishes third (15pts) with the fastest lap (1pt), he will be champion if Bottas finishes ninth (2pts) or lower

If Hamilton finishes third without the fastest lap, he will be champion if Bottas finishes 10th or lower without the fastest lap

But...

If Hamilton finishes fourth or lower, the title race definitely goes on to the United States GP next week

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe