F1 wows Hollywood: Lights, camera, action ahead of US GP

Formula 1 made its debut in Los Angeles with a street demonstration down the Hollywood Boulevard ahead of this weekend's US GP.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Alex Albon, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, plus Renault's Daniel Ricciardo drove show cars from their respective teams and wowed fans lining the street with bursts of speed and tyre-smoking 'doughnuts'.

The drivers drove down a course past world-famous sites including the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held.

3:05 Craig Slater reports from Hollywood Boulevard, where Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo are putting on a show for F1's American fans. Craig Slater reports from Hollywood Boulevard, where Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo are putting on a show for F1's American fans.

"I feel like a kid in a candy store," said Ricciardo at the chance to drive an F1 car at the home of the movies.

Bottas, who won a 'doughnut' competition against Ricciardo and Verstappen, said: "It's a lot of fun and it's great to see so many fans coming here to support us."

The four drivers now head to Austin for the United States GP, with their media activities to begin in Texas on Thursday ahead of an event Bottas must to win to have any chance of prolonging the title battle with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton requires a finish of eighth place or better irrrespective of what Bottas does to clinch a historic sixth world championship in Sunday's race, which is live from 7.10pm on Sky Sports F1.

US GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Thursday, October 31

5pm: Drivers' Press Conference

10pm: Welcome To The Weekend (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10.30pm: The Future of Formula 1 (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday, November 1

3.45pm: US GP Practice One Build-up

4pm: US GP Practice One

7.45pm: US GP Practice Two Build-up

8pm: US GP Practice Two

10.30pm: Story So Far (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday, November 2

5.45pm: US GP Practice Three Build-up

6pm: US GP Practice Three

8pm: US GP Qualifying Build-up

9pm: US GP Qualifying

10.30pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, November 3

5.30pm: US GP Pit Lane Live

6.30pm: US GP On The Grid

7.10pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9pm: US GP Paddock Live

10pm: US GP Notebook

10.30pm: US GP Highlights

11.30pm: US GP Race Replay

