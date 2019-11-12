Pierre Gasly, Daniil Kvyat confirmed for Toro Rosso in F1 2020

Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat will continue to drive for Toro Rosso in the 2020 F1 season.

Following hot on the heels of the news that Alex Albon had retained a seat at Red Bull full-time alongside Max Verstappen for next year, the company's junior team also confirmed an unchanged line-up.

Gasly and Kvyat both rejoined Toro Rosso this year after short spells away from the Italian-based squad.

Kvyat returned for a third stint after originally being let go from the Red Bull programme at the end of 2017, while Gasly was back within nine months of leaving after losing his seat at the senior team to Albon at the summer break.

"I'm delighted to retain Pierre and Daniil for next season," said Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost.

"Both drivers have shown really good performances this season and they have proven in their years in F1 to be very competitive, able to exploit the car's potential and give valuable feedback to make improvements.

"This young but experienced duo, combined with hopefully a competitive car, will be the best factors to achieve a very successful season in 2020 and I'm looking forward to this extended cooperation."

Toro Rosso are in a fight for sixth in the Constructors' Championship heading into 2019's final races. The team are just one point adrift of Racing Point.

Youthful pairing keen to help Toro Rosso grow

Kvyat and Gasly have already experienced the highs and lows of Red Bull's in-house driver programme.

Both drivers were promoted to the senior race-winning team immediately after impressive rookie seasons but were then demoted back down to Toro Rosso after disappointing form - Kvyat for Verstappen in 2016 after four races of his second Red Bull season, and Gasly for Albon after just 12 races of this season.

Kvyat then lost his F1 seat completely two years ago but, after a year in a simulator role at Ferrari, the Russian returned to Toro Rosso for 2019 and scored just the second podium in the team's history at July's German GP.

"I'm really happy because I feel very comfortable with everyone here, I know the team and they know me very well, so it's easy to understand everyone's needs," said Kvyat, who has raced a record 70 times for Toro Rosso.

"We've achieved great things together, like our podium this year in Germany, so I hope to deliver a very strong season again for this team next year. I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue in Formula 1 and I will give it my all to show the best possible performances next year."

Gasly, meanwhile, has scored points in four of the seven races since this swift return at the Belgian GP three months ago, and said of his contract renewal: "Toro Rosso has always given me the best chances to perform every season and I'm super motivated and dedicated to repaying them with the best results possible next year.

"Toro Rosso has been improving year after year and it's great to be a part of the journey."

