Brazilian GP Practice One: Alex Albon fastest in wet but crashes

Alex Albon set the pace for Red Bull in a wet first practice for the Brazilian GP - before crashing out after a frenetic end to the rain-affected session.

Heavy showers at Interlagos meant running was limited to open the weekend, although most of the leading drivers posted competitive laps on intermediate tyres as the track started to dry.

Albon was fastest with a 1:16.142, half a second faster than Valtteri Bottas, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc third and fourth.

With conditions improving, drivers even felt comfortable enough to head out on slick tyres - although the action halted soon after they exited the pits.

Max Verstappen first span in the Red Bull, before team-mate Albon - who comes into the weekend with a new contract for 2020 - lost control of his car and shunted into the wall near the final corner.

That crash caused a red flag, bringing an end to P1.

Red Bull, meanwhile, have a rebuild on their hands ahead of second practice at 6pm.

Lewis Hamilton, F1's new six-time world champion, didn't post a time in the session as Mercedes opted to save themselves and their tyres for what should be a drier rest of the weekend.

Verstappen also didn't get a time on the board.

With those two off the timesheet, fifth was up for grabs and filled by Carlos Sainz who, as has been regular in recent weeks, topped the midfield.

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo were just behind, ahead of the Toro Rossos and McLaren's Carlos Sainz.

The rain also led to a frustrating session for Nicholas Latifi, who was replacing Robert Kubica in the Williams but didn't get any dry running.

Brazilian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. Alexander Albon Red Bull 1:16.142 2. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.551 3. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.899 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.143 5. Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.644 6. Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1.757 7. Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.843 8. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso +1.958 9. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +2.132 10. Lando Norris McLaren +2.417 11. George Russell Williams +2.637 12. Kevin Magnussen Haas +3.105 13. Lance Stroll Racing Point +3.272 14. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +3.390 15. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +3.458 16. Nicholas Latifi Williams +3.868 17. Romain Grosjean Haas No time set 18. Sergio Perez Racing Point No time set 19. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes No time set 20. Max Verstappen Red Bull No time set

