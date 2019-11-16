Max Verstappen looks ahead to Brazil 'hard work' in Sky F1 special

4:02 Red Bull's Max Verstappen joins Karun Chandhok at the SkyPad after qualifying in pole position for the Brazilian GP Red Bull's Max Verstappen joins Karun Chandhok at the SkyPad after qualifying in pole position for the Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen has told Sky Sports F1 that he is not thinking about 'redemption' at the Brazilian GP as he prepares to line up on pole one year on from his cruel race-losing crash at Interlagos.

Verstappen was speaking to Sky F1's Karun Chandhok in an enlightening SkyPad special after his qualifying masterclass as he outpaced Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

The in-form Red Bull driver talked through his superb Q3 lap, but was also asked if he was looking for redemption in Sunday's race after his collision with Esteban Ocon, a backmarker, in last year's event.

"I never say that and I also never approach a race like that," Verstappen said. "But of course after last year, it was a shame that we lost out.

"We'll try to make up for it this year."

Although it was only Verstappen's second career pole, it was the second time in the last three races that he finished fastest in qualifying. The Dutchman lost his Mexico pole due to a grid penalty.

On Sunday, he will lead a Ferrari and a Mercedes off the line from pole, with Hamilton and Vettel eager to catch him.

"I think it will be an exciting race," he added. "I think the Mercedes cars in race trim are also very competitive so I think it will still be hard work tomorrow."

Verstappen praises Red Bull-Honda progress

Speaking in the post-qualifying press conference, Verstappen said both the team and their Japanese engine supplier deserved credit for the improvements in the RB15.

"Throughout the whole year on the chassis side and the engine side we have made good gains," said the Dutchman. "Really happy with the progress throughout the season.

"Of course, some tracks were a bit better for us than others.

"Last year here we were quite good but again this year we made a step forward and learnt from our mistakes in some recent races and came back stronger."

And on their prospects of winning from pole, Verstappen added: "The car already [on Friday] was not bad and today it was good. It should also be the better in the race. We have to find out."

