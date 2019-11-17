Brazilian GP grid: Who starts where at Interlagos?

F1's big names are congregated at the front, while two of 2019's other star performers are out of position, on the grid for Sunday evening's Brazilian GP.

Max Verstappen tops the field for Red Bull for just the second time in his 101-race career, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton just behind.

Third-placed Hamilton shares row two with Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who has won two of the last three races.

Charles Leclerc had qualified fourth but drops down to 14th owing to a 10-place grid penalty for an engine change.

The Monegasque has promised "full attack mode" in the race but has failed to finish on the two previous occasions he has started 10th or lower in his otherwise eye-catching debut Ferrari season, retiring with car damage in Monaco and crashing out in Germany.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, will require an even more impressive recovery drive to the points as he starts 20th and last after engine issues in Q1 meant he failed to set a lap time.

With neither McLaren nor Renault making Q3, the head of the midfield has a different starting look to it. Pierre Gasly starts sixth for Toro Rosso alongside the man who replaced him at Red Bull, Alex Albon.

With just one points finish since the summer break, Haas start with two cars in the top 10 for the first time since August's Belgian GP with Romain Grosjean their lead car in seventh. Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen also returns to the top half of the grid for the first time since Spa.

Provisional Brazilian GP grid

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

5. Alexander Albon, Red Bull

6. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

7. Romain Grosjean, Haas

8. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

10. Lando Norris, McLaren

11. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

12. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

13. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

14. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

15. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

16. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

17. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

18. George Russell, Williams

19. Robert Kubica, Williams

20. Carlos Sainz, McLaren