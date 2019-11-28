Sebastian Vettel arriving late at Abu Dhabi after birth of first son

Sebastian Vettel will arrive at the Abu Dhabi GP on Friday after being excused attending media day following the birth of his third child, a boy.

The four-time champion and his wife Hanna already have two girls and the family has now been joined by their first son.

Vettel is expected to fly from Europe on Thursday evening and arrive at the Yas Marina circuit in time for Friday morning's first practice session.

Ferrari offered their congratulations on social media.

Vettel had been due to appear in the Drivers' Press Conference alongside Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, two weeks on from the clash between them in the Brazilian GP.

The Ferrari drivers spoke with team boss Mattia Binotto at Maranello last week, with the team saying they have drawn a line under the incident ahead of 2019's season finale.

"We discussed together, all three together, individually, and I think that they understand what happened was not acceptable," said Binotto.

"And we know how to move forward."

Vettel can still finish ahead of Leclerc in this year's Drivers' Championship, but must either win Sunday's race or finish second with the fastest lap to have any chance to avoid his first season defeat to a team-mate since joining Ferrari in 2015.

The last race of the 2019 F1 season takes place in Abu Dhabi this weekend, and will be exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.