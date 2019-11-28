Lewis Hamilton eager to 'put things right' and finish F1 2019 on a high

2:27 Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas reflect on another successful season for Mercedes - but can their rivals close the gap next season? Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas reflect on another successful season for Mercedes - but can their rivals close the gap next season?

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to finish a sparkling season on a high at this weekend's Abu Dhabi GP, declaring that he needs to "put things right" after a disappointing last race in Brazil.

In a campaign filled with highs - Hamilton has won exactly half of F1 2019's 20 races so far and wrapped up his sixth title earlier this month - Interlagos was most definitely a low for the Englishman as, after an intense battle with Max Verstappen, he crashed into Alex Albon in the other Red Bull and was handed a rare podium-losing penalty.

While Hamilton arrives for the Yas Marina season-closer in a relaxed mood, he is also "striving for perfection" - and so is eager to bounce back after Brazil and learn from his mistakes.

"Brazil definitely wasn't a great one," said Hamilton. "But I think it's really important to often acknowledge the good parts of the weekend rather than just always focus on the negatives.

"Naturally the negative of it, not finishing in the position I should have, second or third, plus the failures and the mistakes - it's good to acknowledge those also, but it's good to take away the positives.

"There were plenty of positives to take from the weekend but I don't want another weekend like that. So I'll put things right this weekend and we'll just continue to go full steam ahead."

3:19 Lewis Hamilton hits Alexander Albon, taking him out of the Brazilian GP allowing Pierre Gasly through to finish second at the Interlagos circuit. Lewis Hamilton hits Alexander Albon, taking him out of the Brazilian GP allowing Pierre Gasly through to finish second at the Interlagos circuit.

How Hamilton can achieve more 2019 success in Abu Dhabi

He can break his own F1 record for scoring the most points in the season (408) if he wins this weekend

If he does that, he will also match his personal best for most wins in a season (11)

Hamilton 'very proud' but intent on 'raising the bar'

Although Hamilton and Mercedes have been somewhat outshone - particularly in qualifying - since the summer break, 2019 has been another phenomenal year for F1's dominating force, something the champion says they should be "very proud" about.

"It's crazy to think this is the last race," Hamilton stated. "It's quite a long season and it's definitely been an incredible season for us. When we look back at our performances, which we've not done just yet, I think we'll be very proud of what we've done collectively as a team.

"What's brilliant is that our heads are still down, we're still focusing on how we can improve and there's not a moment where we think we're perfect."

But with Ferrari and Red Bull improving, and both targeting renewed title challenges next season, Hamilton says he and Mercedes still have to get better.

2:49 Simon Lazenby and Martin Brundle look ahead to the final race of the F1 season from Abu Dhabi. Simon Lazenby and Martin Brundle look ahead to the final race of the F1 season from Abu Dhabi.

He added: "We are continuing to look at where we can improve next year, as we need to continue to try to raise the bar, which is not easy with a season like this.

"We're still striving for perfection so our goal is to try and do a better year next year, somehow. We have no idea what's to come and what obstacles we'll be faced with but I do think this is the best team we've ever been and the most united we've been, and most focused."

The last race of the 2019 F1 season takes place in Abu Dhabi this weekend, and will be exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.