European GP, '99 Watchalong: Join Herbert, Brundle, Croft & Kravitz!

It has been labelled as one of the craziest races in Formula 1 history... and you can watch the 1999 European GP with the Sky Sports F1 team!

Join Johnny Herbert, Martin Brundle, David Croft and Ted Kravitz on Wednesday night for an eventful lookback at one of the sport's most unforgettable and unpredictable afternoons at the Nurburgring.

Our special Watchalong programme will be first shown on Sky Sports F1, as well as our YouTube and Facebook pages, at 7pm.

Get ready for carnage, crashes, lead and weather changes - plus an apt celebration from a very happy, and surprise, winner...

Don't miss out on Sky Sports F1 - watch at 7pm on Wednesday!

What's to expect in the first Sky F1 Watchalong

We've cut together the craziest moments of the European GP - and there are plenty - into a 70-minute show, with four of our team of experts commentating alongside the footage.

Talking you through the race will be Herbert, who secured Stewart GP's first and only F1 win in epic and unlikely circumstances, as well as Brundle, who was in the commentary box alongside Murray Walker for the Grand Prix.

Plus, current Sky F1 commentator David Croft and reporter Ted Kravitz will also be watching along!

What makes the European GP so special?

The 14th race of a 16-race season, there was a lot on the line as F1 rolled into Germany in '99. Four drivers - Mika Hakkinen, Eddie Irvine, Heinz-Harald Frentzen and David Coulthard - still harboured title ambitions.

But while Frentzen, Coulthard and Hakkinen secured the front three spots on the grid for the race - what followed was utter mayhem.

There was chaos right from the off due to an aborted start and a first-lap crash and Safety Car, and the race simply never settled down due to the changing weather around the Nurburgring, strategy failures, and several mistakes from the leading drivers in the slippery conditions.

The winner of the race wasn't certain until the closing moments, and even that was a doubt due to what had happened before. In total 12 drivers retired from the race, while many more hit some sort of issue - and all this with a championship on the line!