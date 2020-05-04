Kevin Magnussen a guest on Monday's F1 Show

Don't miss today's F1 Show as Kevin Magnussen joins Sky F1 to discuss all the key Formula 1 topics!

Expect plenty of debate as Magnussen appears on our new live show alongside Paul Di Resta, Karun Chandhok and Simon Lazenby.

The F1 Show, delivering all the latest F1 news and insight, will be live on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports News, and Sky Sports Main Event at 2pm.

What we know so far: F1 calendar

Although the first 10 races of the scheduled 2020 calendar have been called off, F1 still hope to stage a "15-18" race season and are "increasingly optimistic" that it will start in Austria on the weekend of July 3-5.

Sky Sports F1 understands those plans centre on holding a behind-closed-doors double-header across consecutive weekends at the Red Bull Ring.

0:43 Alexander Albon secured his first Esports win after a scintillating battle with Charles Leclerc. Alexander Albon secured his first Esports win after a scintillating battle with Charles Leclerc.

The season would then move on to Silverstone for two races without fans on consecutive weekends, while the Hungarian GP, set for August 2, will also be a behind-closed-doors event if it takes place.

F1 hopes to race in Europe through July, August, and the beginning of September, before heading to Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, and then finishing in the Gulf in December.