Formula One: Two Silverstone Grands Prix set to go ahead with quarantine exemption

Silverstone is set to stage two Formula One races later this summer with the British government expected to provide participants with an exemption from quarantine rules.

Britain will introduce a 14-day self-isolation period for travellers arriving in the country from June 8, a policy designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Medical professionals and lorry drivers are among those who are exempt from the measure, but the government now appears set to provide the same exemption to Formula One teams.

Austria is set to open the F1 season with two races on July 5 and July 12, which will be held behind closed doors in Spielberg, after the country's health ministry gave its approval.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the 2019 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

The dates for the Silverstone Grands Prix are expected to be announced in the coming days.

An F1 spokesperson said: "We welcome the government's efforts to ensure elite sport can continue to operate and their support for our return to racing.

"We will maintain a close dialogue with them in the coming weeks as we prepare to start our season in the first week of July."

Earlier this year, F1 announced plans to re-launch its delayed season in Austria without crowds, and end it in Abu Dhabi in December after races in Asia and the Americas.

Formula One's 10 teams will be limited to a maximum of 80 people each at the races when the delayed season gets going in July, the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Thursday.