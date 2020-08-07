70th Anniversary GP, Practice Two: Lewis Hamilton ahead for Mercedes

2:09 Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel suffered an engine failure during Practice 2 of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel suffered an engine failure during Practice 2 of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton moved back ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the battle of the Mercedes' in the second practice session for F1's 70th Anniversary GP this weekend.

But struggling Sebastian Vettel's fortnight at Silverstone showed no signs of getting better with what appeared a fundamental engine failure striking his Ferrari in the closing minutes of the session.

"Big failure at the back of the car," reported Vettel after he pulled off the circuit with oil leaking from underside his Ferrari as he pulled off the road at Copse.

#Seb5 stopping on the track for an engine failure. Session red flagged due to GIO stopping as well. The session will not be restarted. #FP2 #F170 pic.twitter.com/WlSsug5YDR — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 7, 2020

Sky F1's Jenson Button said: "That's a big blow-up. It looks like it's damaged the floor. A lot of oil on the underside of the car."

Vettel had only been 14th on the timesheet at the time, five days after finishing a lowly 10th-place finish at Silverstone in the British GP, as his struggle with the SF1000 continues.

Hamilton, meanwhile, topped the session from Bottas by a tenth of a second via a fastest lap of 1:25.606.

The Briton's best lap also came on the slower medium tyre, whereas Bottas' was on the faster soft.

However, amid sweltering temperatures at one of F1's fastest track, leading teams seem set to shun running the soft as much as possible over the rest of the weekend due to graining.

Pirelli stuck with their decision to bring a softer range of tyres to Silverstone's second weekend despite the late-race punctures suffered by the Mercedes cars and McLaren's Carlos Sainz in the closing stages last weekend.

Ricciardo causes surprise for Renault

Max Verstappen is again likely to be Hamilton and Bottas' nearest challenge come qualifying and the race, but it was the Red Bull driver's former team-mate who was the fastest non-Mercedes in P2.

Daniel Ricciardo outpaced Verstappen by 0.016s on the same tyres, with both cars finishing 0.8s adrift of the leading pace.

Renault secured their best finish of the season so far - fourth and sixth - last Sunday.

Next up were Racing Point, with the outcome of the stewards' investigation into their car's brake ducts proving the dominant topic of conversation in the paddock throughout Friday.

Lance Stroll finished two-and-a-half tenths ahead of stand-in team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

Charles Leclerc was once again the lead Ferrari, although further back in seventh, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz a little further off the pace of their usual rivals in eighth and ninth respectively.

Renault's Esteban Ocon completed the top 10 ahead of Alex Albon, who continues to await a single-lap breakthrough around Silverstone in the Red Bull.

More to follow...